Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

