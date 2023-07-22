Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.