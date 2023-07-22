Jefferies Financial Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $115.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.77%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

