Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$10.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.70-10.80 EPS.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

