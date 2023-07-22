JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $64.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.

Itron Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Itron by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.