JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $64.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.
Itron Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Itron
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Itron by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
