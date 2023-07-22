JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $64.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.

Itron Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Itron by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

