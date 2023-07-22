Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Karooooo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KARO opened at $24.23 on Friday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $518.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. Analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio is 293.10%.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Karooooo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Karooooo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

