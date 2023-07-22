Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $591.38 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 644,622,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,700,512 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

