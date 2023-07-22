Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 617,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Altus Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Altus Power by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 350,960 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Altus Power by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 437,857 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Power news, Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William F. Concannon bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 784,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,850. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

