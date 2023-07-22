Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $516,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

