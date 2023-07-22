Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 9,630 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 0.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after acquiring an additional 760,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after acquiring an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 1,848,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

