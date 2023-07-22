Keeler THomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Activity

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,483. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.