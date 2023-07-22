Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

BMY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. 9,898,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.