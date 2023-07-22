Key Financial Inc Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 206.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.