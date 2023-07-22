Key Financial Inc Has $127,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 445,086 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

