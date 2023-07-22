Key Financial Inc Has $141,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $209.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

