Key Financial Inc Invests $101,000 in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.