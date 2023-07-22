Key Financial Inc Invests $115,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

