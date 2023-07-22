Key Financial Inc Sells 536 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.39, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

