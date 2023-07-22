KeyCorp Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.