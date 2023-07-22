Lego Coin (LEGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.82

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Lego Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lego Coin has a market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $5.82 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lego Coin

Lego Coin’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

