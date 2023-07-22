Lincoln National Corp Sells 650 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $191.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

