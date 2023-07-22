Lisk Price Tops $0.88 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002938 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $124.61 million and $2.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

