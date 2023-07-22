Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $297.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

