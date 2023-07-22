Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

LYV stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.