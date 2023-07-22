Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

TGT opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

