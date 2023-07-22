Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

