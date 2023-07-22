Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock stock opened at $751.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.17 and its 200-day moving average is $690.73. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
