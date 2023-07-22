Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 120 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,098.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,074.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,808.67. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

