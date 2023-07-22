Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,588 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

