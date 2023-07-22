Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 9,419 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

