Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.81.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

