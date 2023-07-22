LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.