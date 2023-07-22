Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

MGYR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magyar Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

In other Magyar Bancorp news, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,279.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

