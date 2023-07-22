Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.53.

MQ stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

