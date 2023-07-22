Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q2 guidance to 2.14-2.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Stock Up 7.5 %

MATX opened at $88.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Matson by 31.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Matson by 65.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

