McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $414.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.44. McKesson has a 52 week low of $326.19 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

