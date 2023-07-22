McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.25. The company had a trading volume of 546,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.