McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MCK stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.25. The company had a trading volume of 546,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
