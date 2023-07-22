Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance
Shares of MBGYY stock opened at C$19.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.18. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of C$12.42 and a 1 year high of C$20.77.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
