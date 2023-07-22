Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY stock opened at C$19.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.18. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of C$12.42 and a 1 year high of C$20.77.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.