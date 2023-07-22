Mercedes Johnson Sells 750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

