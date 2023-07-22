Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 274,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 217,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $110.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

