Metal Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Metal has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004658 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $92.69 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

