MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.59.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $49.62 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

