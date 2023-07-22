Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 303,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 231,978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 161,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

