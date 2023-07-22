Mirova US LLC Buys 30,298 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $223,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 15,381,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,316,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $504.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

