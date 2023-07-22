Mirova US LLC Has $113.05 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $113,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 346.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.34. 118,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

