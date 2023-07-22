Mirova US LLC Purchases 9,211 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova US LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.2% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $67,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

