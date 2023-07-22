MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $462.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $372.00 to $462.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.59.

MongoDB stock opened at $409.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,784,961 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

