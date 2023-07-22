Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 62 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW opened at $268.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.51.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.