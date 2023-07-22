Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $167.00 million and $2.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,829,701 coins and its circulating supply is 689,466,865 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

