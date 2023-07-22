Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $35.22 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00016253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and $2.74 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,888,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,258,208 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

